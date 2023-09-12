BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A slight lowering in afternoon high temperatures will occur for today, although might be slightly warmer towards Kern County due to less cloud cover than yesterday.

High temperatures will rise to mainly seasonal averages. So, daily maxima will reach into the lower 90`s at the warmest spots, except a touch warmer towards the Indian Wells Valley, Ridgecrest and China Lake.

Dry conditions will prevail today, and most of the tropical moisture associated with the remnants of former hurricane Jova has departed the area.