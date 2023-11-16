BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An upper-level area of low pressure will begin to move eastward Friday. This cyclone aloft will open up into a trough of low pressure Friday night into Saturday as it passes eastward over Central California.

One tenth of an inch of rain to one quarter of an inch of rain is anticipated in the southern portion of the San Joaquin Valley and Kern County mountains Friday night and Saturday.

One quarter of an inch to one half of an inch or rain is expected in the northern portion of the San Joaquin Valley Friday night and Saturday. Kern County desert communities can expect one tenth of an inch of rain Friday night and Saturday.