BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In the wake of a passing cold front to our north, we’re dropping a few degrees to seasonal highs today.

Expect low-80s in the valley this afternoon with moderate air quality. As for the rest of Kern County, look for mid-80s in the Kern River Valley and the upper 80s in the Kern Desert. The south mountains of Tehachapi and Frazier Park enjoy sunny mid-70s today.

Thursday will be the hottest day of this trend, nearly 10-15 degrees above average for this time of year. With a forecast high of 95 in Bakersfield, that’s precariously close to our daily record high of 96 degrees set back in 1973.