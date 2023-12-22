BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Areas of dense fog are possible across the San Joaquin Valley Friday through Tuesday.

Light to moderate showers are spreading north and west across Kern County today. Rainfall amounts up to one-third of an inch are conceivable in the Kern County mountains with one to two tenths in the desert and up to one tenth of an inch in the southern San Joaquin Valley. The snow level will be around 7,500 feet with the potential for up to three inches of new snow around Pine Mountain Club.

Temperatures will be slightly above normal through Tuesday with highs in the low 60s across Kern. Model ensembles show precipitation chances returning on Wednesday as a Pacific through approaches the coast.