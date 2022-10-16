Sunday’s afternoon high was 78 degrees — something we haven’t seen in 120 days!

Bakersfield’s last day with highs in the 70s was June 18. We are seeing clear skies and a cool air mass settling into Central California which is providing our area with seasonal averages again today, so that means a forecast high of 81 in Bakersfield on Monday, 86 in Lake Isabella and Ridgecrest, 75 in Tehachapi and 74 in Frazier Park.

We’ll slowly warm up to the mid-80s on Tuesday in the valley and then upper 80s on Wednesday. There’s a chance we see the low 90s in Kern County’s warmest cities on Thursday, but it’s short-lived.

A system passing by looks to kick up our winds and bring increasing clouds to end the week. There’s no promising chance of rain for Kern County — but it looks like we have another nice dip to those fall-feeling 70s in the valley by this weekend.