Kern County was on the cooler side Wednesday as the region saw mild temperatures and some winds in our mountains and desert communities.

On Thursday, Bakersfield can expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 73 degrees. The low will be 49.

The Tehachapi area will see sunshine amid a high of 62 degrees, and breezy conditions throughout the day.

The Kern River Valley will be sunny and breezy tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 73. The low temperature will fall to a chilly 42 degrees.

Air quality will be moderate with an AQI of 65.