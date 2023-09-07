BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Latest models have a ridge over the Desert Southwest with a trough over the Pacific Northwest.

The ridge will continue to build and move slightly west until the weekend which will help increase temperatures. However, the ridge will weaken late Sunday afternoon into early next week which will lead to a zonal flow in the upper atmosphere bringing cooler temperatures.

Saturday will have high temperatures of at least 95 degrees. On Saturday, Fresno, Bakersfield, and Lemoore all have between 45 and 55 percent chance of highs of at least 95.