BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upper ridge will build inland into California between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday which will bring a noticeable warming trend to our area with daytime temperatures expected to rise to well above normal later this week.

The NBM continues to show the probability of exceedance of 70 degrees on Saturday of around 30-50 percent in the central San Joaquin Valley and 60-80 percent in the southern San Joaquin Valley.