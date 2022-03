BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s going to be a great Monday with sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-50s for Bakersfield.

A weak trough to the east of us will generate some mountain winds and temperatures will be in the low 50s.

No rain is headed our way, but we will see a slight cooldown by Thursday. That will be short-lived as temperatures rebound into the mid-70s by Saturday.

Enjoy the week! — Kevin Charette