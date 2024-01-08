BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The low pressure trough that brought in the rain and snow over the weekend has moved out of our area and ridge-building has begun over the west coast.

This has resulted in a cold, stable air mass covering the area and will lead to sub-freezing temperatures for the San Joaquin Valley this morning and tomorrow morning. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the valley for this period, from 2 a.m. today through 8 a.m. Tuesday. Rural areas are expected to see temperatures as low as 27 degrees, and urban areas are expected to see temperatures as low as 32 degrees.

Another low pressure trough is expected to drop down from the northern Pacific by Wednesday and bring in more low elevation snow and light rain for the valley and foothills. Snow levels will start out at around 4000 feet Wednesday morning, then drop to around 2,500 feet by Wednesday evening.