BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Latest model ensembles have a northerly flow this morning over our area with a negative tilted trough from the Pacific Northwest to the Rockies and weak ridge off the coast of California. This flow is helping bring clear skies and below freezing temperatures this morning.

Latest probabilities show a 50 to 75 percent chance of lows this morning at or below 28 degrees in the rural areas. In Fresno and Bakersfield, there is a 55 and 35 percent chance respectively of this morning`s low temperatures at or below 32 degrees.

In the Valley, there is a 45 to 80 percent chance of at least a tenth of an inch of rain in Visalia and Hanford and points north with probabilities decreasing south down to 11 percent in Bakersfield.