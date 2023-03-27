A beautiful day for Kern County on this Monday. Sunny skies and temperatures in the Valley near 70!

The mountain areas will be sunny, but cooler with daytime high temperatures in the upper 40’s. Tuesday is looking good for most of the day, with temps nearing 70 once again.

By Tuesday night clouds will increase and the chance of rain will approach the area. We will be wet Wednesday and Thursday, then drying out by the end of the week.

Snow levels will drop Wednesday and Thursday near the passes, but we are not expecting much accumulation at this time. Have a great Monday and enjoy the amazing weather.