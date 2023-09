BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Moisture from Jova will continue to bring showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms across the Sierra Nevada tonight.

However, dry conditions are expected from Tuesday through most of the week.

Temperatures are expected to remain slightly above normal through the weekend before dropping to just below normal early next week, where they will remain consistent through the next weekend across Kern County.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow with an AQI of 100.