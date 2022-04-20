BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mostly sunny skies today in Kern County.

We are expecting Valley temps to be in the mid 70’s again today with Mountain temps in the 60’s.

We are expecting some change for Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers by later afternoon and evening. The bulk of the rain will move into the are overnight into Friday.

I expect the showers to come to an end by Friday night, with sunny skies expected Saturday.

High pressure builds back into California next week, with the 80’s returning to the Bakersfield area.

With today’s weather being so nice join us for the Bakersfield Homeless Center BBQ. It’s all taking place here at KGET from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s only $10 and you get a burger, chips, drink and a cookie.

All money raised support the programs at the Bakersfield Homeless Center.