BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another developing low pressure system will approach our area by the end of the week.

Temperatures will warm to as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal through Friday ahead of the approaching system. By later Friday through Saturday, precipitation will spread over central California as the system swings through the region.

Temperatures during the weekend into the middle of next week will meanwhile drop back to near seasonable readings for this time of year. Additional light mountain showers are forecast for Monday before ridging builds in on Tuesday of next week.