Another round of wind and rain will hit the area today. We will see the winds increase all around Kern County. Valley winds could gust near 40 mph, with Mountain winds gusting to around 65 mph. The other part of this is the rain. Expect wet conditions today and Tuesday. The Valley could receive .50-1.50″ of rain with 1-2″ of rain in our Mountain areas. Kern County will dry out by Wednesday through Friday, then more rain by the weekend.