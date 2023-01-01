Expect several significant rain events to kick off 2023, with measurable rainfall in the forecast as early as Monday afternoon. Bakersfield and surrounding areas have already seen nearly a half-inch of rainfall during this series of storms; that number will rise into the week ahead.

Temperatures should hover around seasonal averages, with Bakersfield and the valley in the low-to-mid 50s and our mountain communities right around 50. Overnight temperatures in the mountains will dip below freezing throughout the week.