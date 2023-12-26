BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Latest satellite imagery shows mainly high and mid-level clouds passing over Central CA with some clearing at times. Dense fog development remains possible in the San Joaquin Valley until the morning daylight hours.

A mild day with slightly above average temperatures is otherwise in store for today.

Guidance shows better probabilities for the next system which arrives by this weekend. In the meantime, mild temperatures will continue along with a warming trend. Chances for highs of at least 65 degrees are almost certain by Friday for many locations in the Central Valley.