We have been plagued with a stratus deck around the Valley the past several days, and we are hoping to clear some of it out later today. Temperatures are expected in the 50’s, with Mountain temps in the 40’s. Air quality is still Unhealthy for the Valley, so try and stay inside as much as you possibly can. We should see mostly sunny skies heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. No rain expected the next 7 days for Kern County.