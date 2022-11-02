It was great to see the rain last night in Kern County. Bakersfield has received .18″ in the past 24hrs. Today will be a mix of sun and clouds by afternoon, then a chance of Valley rain and Mountain snow overnight into Thursday. We could pick up an additional .25″ of rain in Bakersfield.

Tomorrow morning, we can expect some light snow in our Kern County Mountain areas. Snow level will drop to about 4,000′ overnight. I’m expecting 1″ or less on the Grapevine and Hwy. 58 near Tehachapi. Skies will clear out Thursday afternoon, and the weekend is looking warmer and dry. Another round of rain could arrive early next week.