Dry and cooler-than-average conditions will continue through the end of the week with freezing temperatures across the valley during the overnight hours.

Winds over the Kern County Mountains were blowing at around 10 to 15 mph with gusts reaching 25 mph. A bit breezy, but below advisory levels. Will expect the trend in winds to continue lowering next 12 to 18 hours as ridge begins to dominate the region. Central California is experiencing good northerly flow aloft as a cold air-mass settled in behind the cold frontal passage. The northerly flow will continue to provide the region with cold and dry air as the threat of freezing will be possible for several mornings this week.

While cold temperatures will be felt Wednesday morning, the atmosphere will lose it mixing by Wednesday night and hence will lead to even cold temperature by Thursday morning. Therefore, will keep the Freeze Watch for the San Joaquin Valley in place as confidence is high that the switch to a warning later today.