BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A rex block has been driving colder air with a north wind aloft which has led to temperatures to be below average and remain below average.

Model ensembles show a trough sliding in on Wednesday from the Gulf of Alaska. This first trough will provide a 25 to 45 percent chance of rain accumulation across the San Joaquin Valley with higher probabilities near Merced due to the frontal nature of the first storm.

Latest probabilistic models have between 10 and 25 percent chance of at least a tenth of an inch of rain between 4 a.m. and 4 a.m. everyday from Wednesday through Saturday. The first trough moves east a bit on Thursday however there is a 15 to 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.