BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The southern extent of a rather subtle trough of low pressure will approach the service area Tuesday afternoon.

This trough of low pressure will pass across Central California Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Precipitation associated with this trough of low pressure should remain north of Kern County. Snow levels in the Sierra Nevada will be around 8,000 feet.

A ridge of high pressure will amplify over the Western United States Thursday and Friday, resulting in a warming trend. By Friday afternoon, high temperatures will be around ten degrees above normal for this time of year. A couple of troughs of low pressure may pass through Central California this weekend.

Timing is uncertain at this time, but the wettest periods this weekend could be Friday night and Sunday.