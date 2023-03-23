The lingering moisture and flow pattern will actually persist for some time again allowing for isolated to scattered shower activity for Friday as well.

That activity will be more confined to the higher elevations though. Clearer skies are expected for the valley, though temperatures will continue to remain below normal.

Next week we are monitoring yet another system that will bring widespread rainfall and heavy snowfall for the Sierra Nevadas. Ensemble guidance probabilities are pretty confident in at least 2 inches of QPF translated to snowfall for the mountains.