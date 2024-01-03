BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There were light to moderate showers that passed through Kern County in the early morning hours on Wednesday. Bakersfield picked up .13 in the rain gauge as of 8 a.m. As a result, the roads will be wet for the morning commute.

However, the rain is expected to be light and will eventually diminish later this afternoon. Furthermore, a secondary colder storm is anticipated to bring snow at lower elevations, particularly in the Grapevine area at night on Sunday.

So, we might see around 1 to 3 inches of snow there. We can expect approximately an additional quarter-inch of rain, with temperatures remaining below average for the rest of the week. Air quality is moderate today, and burning is discouraged.