We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with some isolated showers in Kern County. The bulk of the precipitation will arrive later this afternoon into Wednesday.

We are expecting .25-.75″ of rain for the Valley and 3-6″ of snow between 3,000-4,000ft, and 6-18″ between 4,000-5,000ft. This system will move out of the area by late Wednesday and sunny skies are expected by Thursday. We have issued a Freeze Watch for the Valley through Friday morning once this system exits and the colder air sets into the Valley.