BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Even with mostly clear this morning, lingering showers will continue across Central California for at least one more day.

Yet, compared with the last two days, today’s showers will remain much more limited in coverage and precipitation intensity.

The change in the flow from southwesterly to a more northwesterly direction will allow for a cool down. Therefore, will still feel warm and humid conditions at the start of the week as max temperatures are still able to reach into the 90s.