Kern County is in for a pair of foggy mornings as temperatures dip. Expect widespread fog in the Valley starting after midnight Sunday; that fog will likely stick around through Monday morning. Scattered showers may return Tuesday in parts of the county, but significant rainfall is unlikely. Temperatures will be cooler this week: mid-50s for the valley and the Kern River Valley, with low-to-mid-40s for our mountain communities.
Expect foggy conditions as temperatures drop, rain possible by Tuesday
by: Chris Burton
Posted:
Updated: