Expect a major warmup over the next several days. After a cool and comfortable Father’s Day, Bakersfield will return to the low 90s on Monday.

Summer begins on Tuesday, and Bakersfield will see temperatures reach into the high 90s before triple-digit heat the rest of the week. Temperatures in Tehachapi will rise into the upper 80s in the middle of the week, while the Kern River Valley will reach into the upper 90s.

The desert, meantime, will hit triple-digits starting in the early parts of the week. No rain is expected for the next seven days.