Kern County will still be warm but cooler temperatures are on tap for Saturday, even cooler weather expected on Sunday just in time for Mother’s Day.

A cooling trend will continue through next week with temps falling 10-15 degrees below average, along with chances of precipitation late Tuesday through Wednesday. High elevation snow is possible along the Sierra north of Lake Isabella early Wednesday.

Winds will continue throughout the mountains and desert over the weekend with a fire weather warning in place until Sunday night. Air quality will be moderate tomorrow.