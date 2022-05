BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today was the hottest day of the week in Kern County with temps nearing 104 degrees in Arvin.

A cooling trend will begin tomorrow pushing away those triple digits for at least a week. The coolest day will be Memorial Day with temps expected to only reach 78 degrees in Bakersfield.

As we transition to cooler weather expect gusty winds to pick up in mountains and desert communities as we get closer to the weekend. Air quality will remain unhealthy for sensitive groups.