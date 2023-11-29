BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sub-freezing temperatures are highly probable in the Kern County desert and rural locations of the San Joaquin Valley early this morning.

An upper-level area of low pressure will weaken as it approaches the coast of California today. This cyclone aloft will open up into a trough of low pressure around midday Wednesday, prior to dissipating this afternoon.

Some light rain may make it to the Coastal Range and west side of the San Joaquin Valley, but that is as far east as precipitation is expected today.