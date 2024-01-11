BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A very cold air mass will be in place resulting in sub-freezing temperatures across most of the San Joaquin Valley tonight.

The probabilities for a minimum temperature of 32 degrees or lower range from 90 to 100 percent across rural areas. Probabilities for a minimum temperature of 28 degrees or lower range from 50 to 80 percent over rural areas. A freeze may occur in urban areas as well with Fresno having a 64% chance and Bakersfield a 39% chance.

The probabilities for a freeze decrease on Saturday morning as the next storm system approaches from the northwest. Probabilities range from 60 to 90 percent across rural areas; highest over the southern valley. Fresno has only a 14% chance for a freeze on Saturday morning and Bakersfield a 4% chance.

A warmer storm system is forecast to arrive on Saturday. Snow levels begin around 5000 feet then rise to above 6000 feet on Saturday afternoon. The system moves through quickly as an upper ridge builds in behind it on Sunday into early next week. Dry weather and seasonable temperatures prevail with the potential for Tule Fog to return to the SJ Valley.