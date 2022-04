BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beautiful, calm weather will continue around the county for the next several days.

No watches or warnings are active, but the mountains and the desert will see breezy conditions on Monday as clouds arrive late in the day.

Bakersfield has a 50% chance of rain on Thursday night and Friday, before the storm tapers off Saturday.

Temperatures will dip roughly 10 degrees below seasonal averages towards the end of the work week.