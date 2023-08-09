BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Below average temperatures expected in Kern County on Wednesday as the remnants of tropical storm Eugene push more moisture into the Central Valley.

A 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms today as well as Thursday with measurable precipitation possible for some areas of Kern County. Temperatures will continue a downward trend before a warm up is on tap this weekend.

Deserts will be warm and breezy with a high of 92 for Mojave today, but are still expected to see some thunderstorms. Air quality is moderate with an AQI of 90.