BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A low pressure system off the coast of the Pacific Northwest over the past day has tracked onto land.

This low pressure system will bring a significant cooldown to Kern. Temperatures will drop by 10 degrees or more from yesterday, and a further 5-8 degrees by Sunday.

Alongside much cooler temperatures, winds look to be elevated throughout the highest elevations of the Sierra mountains and the Kern County desert. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are also possible along the Sierra Crest.