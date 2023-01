We are going to see the start of more wet weather arrive tonight around Kern County.

We had mostly cloudy skies Saturday, but rain will arrive late this evening into Sunday morning. Not a lot of rain expected with this storm, but a much wetter system arrives on Monday.

This atmospheric river event could bring over an inch of rain to the valley with almost 2 inches in some of our mountain communities. We will get a break in the weather Wednesday and Thursday and then more rain expected by Friday.