BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The heat dome will make a return later this week as yet another heat wave is poised to strike Central California.

With the increase in humidity, confidence in the next heat wave increases with a peak on Saturday, July 22nd. The next heat wave will exist from Friday through Sunday ahead of the next weather pattern change.

The Kern County Desert is a little more problematic, but will opt for an Excessive Heat Warning on both Friday and Saturday. Therefore, will opt for the current situation of having a Heat Advisory on Friday and upgrading to an Excessive Heat Warning on Saturday.