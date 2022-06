BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A warming trend through the week will take afternoon highs 12-15 degrees above normal by Friday and Saturday. Bakersfield can expect to see temps near 103.

A trough of low pressure will likely knock highs back down closer to normal by Sunday and Monday. Additionally, this trough will bring back breezy to gusty conditions in the wind-prone areas including the Kern County Mountain and Desert areas.

Dry weather is expected to continue for the next 7 days.