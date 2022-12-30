We had a few showers early this morning, now a break before the big storm arrives this weekend. We are still tapping into the atmospheric river we have been talking about for days. This pattern will continue to bring good amounts of rain into Kern County through next week. Saturday should be dry until late afternoon and into the evening. If traveling expect roads to be wet and in some areas we could see some minor street flooding. No snow expected on the Kern County Mountain passes with these storms, as the are expected to be warm in nature.