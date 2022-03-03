Rain and colder temperatures are coming to Kern County late tonight through early Sunday morning. The first round of precipitation is expected to arrive tonight around midnight.

A wet commute could be possible as you head out the door Friday morning. Scattered showers will move through the area most of the day. If lucky, we could see anywhere from .10”-.25”of rain.

The second storm system will arrive late Friday night. Snow levels are expected to drop below 4,000 feet. Mountain passes could see between 1-3 inches of snow. A winter weather advisory is in place until Saturday, as well as a wind advisory for the mountains and desert locations.

By Sunday, we should dry out with a mix of sun and clouds. Air quality should be moderate on Friday.