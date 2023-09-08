BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ridge will continue to build and move slightly west until the weekend which will help increase temperatures.

However, the ridge will weaken and flatten Sunday night into Monday which will lead to a zonal flow in the upper atmosphere bringing cooler temperatures. The mainly zonal flow continues on Tuesday and Wednesday as a small shortwave trough develops off the coast.

Latest Probabilities have between 45 and 70 percent chance of highs of at least 95 for Bakersfield, Fresno, Lemoore, Hanford, and Delano, with the rest of the Valley less than 40 percent for Friday.