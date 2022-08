Lake Isabella faces a flash flood advisory Saturday, as scattered thunderstorms could bring approximately .2″ of rain over the next 24 hours. Bakersfield is expected to see less than .01″ of rain over that time, as the valley remains cloudy but dry. Parts of the desert could see nearly a third of an inch of rain. Showers are expected to slow down Monday night and Tuesday.

Much of this week is expected to be overcast, with temperatures dropping by 1-3 degrees compared to Sunday.