BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a Memorial Day to remember with below average temperatures across Kern County and a high of only 82 degrees.

Tomorrow, expect similar conditions across the valley floor, with breezy conditions persisting in the higher elevations and desert communities. Air quality will be moderate on Tuesday.

A big warm up arrives on Wed-Thu with temps climbing up to the mid and upper 90s, before cooling back down to the upper 80s by this weekend.