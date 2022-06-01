BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first day of June came in with a kick. Temperatures reached 95 degrees across the valley floor thanks to a ridge of high-pressure building over the state.

By Friday, the ridge will start to break down and move east, allowing a trough of low pressure to begin diving down into northern and central California, cooling us down just in time for the weekend.

Expect breezy conditions Saturday and Sunday for the Kern County Mountains and desert communities, with temperatures remaining in the upper 80s.

Air quality will be moderate tomorrow. A big warm up it’s expected by the end of next week.