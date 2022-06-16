BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County will see more warm temperatures on Thursday with a high of 96 degrees for Bakersfield.

Deserts communities, and parts of the Kern River Valley will be hot, sunny and breezy with winds gusting around 30 mph by the afternoon.

Low 80s are set to return by Friday and stick around through the weekend, as a trough of low pressure makes its way through our region starting tomorrow.

Expect a very pleasant and unusually cool Father’s Day forecast.

Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Have a wonderful day!