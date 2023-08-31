BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alongside this heat, there has been an Air Quality Alert issued by the San Joaquin Air Pollution Control District for many counties in our forecast area due to wildfire smoke spreading south from northern California wildfires.

Temperatures look to drop more than 10 degrees below normal between today and tomorrow, and high temperatures this weekend will be in the mid-80s.

This low pressure system will also bring a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the Sierra Crest and Yosemite National Park tomorrow through the weekend. It will also bring elevated winds to the highest elevations of the Sierra mountains and to the Kern County desert.