BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ridge of high pressure over the Pacific Northwest which has been bringing in a steady northerly flow of cold air into our area.

This setup has helped bring overnight lows to near or below freezing the past few nights. However, model ensembles are in strong agreement that the ridge will weaken today and move east. The ensembles show a trough sliding into our area throughout the day Wednesday. This trough is bringing with it a 10 to 20 percent chance of at least 0.05 inches of rain to most of the San Joaquin Valley.

The ensembles are showing a second trough moving in late Thursday into Friday. This second trough will bring a 20 to 30 percent chance of at least a tenth of an inch of rain from 4 p.m. Thursday to 4 p.m. Friday.

There is a 40 to 60 percent chance of at least 2 inches of snow in the Sierra Nevada with this second trough with the higher probabilities more near Yosemite. Snow levels drop to 4000 feet during this second trough. High temperatures will also continue to drop below average.