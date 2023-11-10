BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County can expect to enjoy dry, sunny weather with temperatures staying within the average range for this time of year. This delightful weather will persist throughout the weekend, with a slight warming trend starting this Sunday. However, temperatures will drop again by Tuesday of next week.

Looking ahead to next week, we can confidently anticipate a shift in the weather pattern, as it becomes wetter. Brace yourselves for the possibility of our first widespread storm of the season, which is expected to make its way through our area from Wednesday until the end of next week.

Please keep in mind that today’s air quality is moderate. As a reminder, burning is not permitted unless you are registered.