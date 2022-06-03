BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Temperatures drop a few more degrees tomorrow as a system digs deeper into northern California.

That brings highs down to the seasonal upper 80s in the valley for your Saturday, with slightly warmer low 90s on Sunday.

The winds will be breezy to windy at times through the mountains and down into the desert through Monday, so watch for areas of blowing dust in the desert, with the greatest chance to see that risk on Sunday afternoon into the evening hours.

The westerly flow continues Monday. But then, high pressure builds in, and the heat is on. That will lead to highs in the low 90s in the valley Tuesday, the mid-90s by Wednesday and upper 90s, if not the 100s yet again, by Thursday.

The hottest weather of this trend is expected on Friday.